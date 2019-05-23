Clear

Planting Flags for Veterans

This comes with Memorial Day just days away

2./// memorial day is monday á in preparation... some mason city organizations are coming together to honor those who served. around 250 flags are being put in mason city's central park. mayor bill schickel á along with girl and boy scouts á and the mason city veteran honor guard unit are placing the flags around the city's veterans monument. michael bagur (bugárrr) and his boy scout troop helped á reiterating why memorial day is so important.xxx "always remember... for memorial day we're remembering the ones who didn't come home and it's a big deal. they gave the ultimate sacrifice so we can live our lives the way we do. it's a very selfless thing to do." main street mason
