Speech to Text for Housing Buyout Program

a program in forest city is encouraging more development. forest city city council is giving the green light on a housing buyout program. it will allow the city to sell vacant lots to contractors for (one dollar. in return á the contractor has 6 months to build a home on the property á or the land will be turned back to the city. a minimum of 100 thousand dollars must be spent on construction of the home. carla stevenson lives across the street from one of the vacant lots á and says the program could boost property values.xxx "they value all the homes too of another 3 bedroom home or another 2 bedroom home, so it all depends on what's built and how much property you got for the values." prefab or modular homes are considered acceptable construction á but trailer homes will not be allowed.