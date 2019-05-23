Speech to Text for Multi-agency training simulates an active shooter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

better safe than sorry... those words ringing true today in a simulated active shooter drill. rochester police, the rochester fire department and the mayo clinic are working as a team to respond promptly and seamlessly in such an event. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us inside the drillááá and let's be clearááá the injured people you'll see are all actors.xxx the rochester police department, the rochester fire department, and the mayo clinic are working together to respond to an active shooter emergency response training here at the north precinct. the rochester police department and fire department agree these actors make this active shooter emergency response training lifeá like and intense. "having real life patients that are really good actors, it brings that realism to our training. it's physically as close as we can get to the real thing without it being the real thing." "it can be very high stress. the actors do a very good job. they are trained and have been through this several times themselves so they understand the dynamics of the situation." the police á firefighters á and mayo clinic ambulance work together all the time in their jobs. "relationships are everything in our job and especially when working with our partnering agencies, it takes our customer services and our customer service delivery and it really enhances it because we all know what we're doing and it's a well oiled machine." collaborating on a largeá scale training exercise gives everyone the chance to hone their skills. the hope is the team will be able to respond seamlessly to such a highá risk incident, even if it happens infrequently. "it's extremely valuable to get in here, especially for our newer officers to go through this in a full scale exercise with actors wearing makeup and adding that sense of realism." once the training is completed here, the actors are transported to st marys where the training continues with the mayo clinic staff. in rochester, annalise johnson kimt news 3. over roughly the last 5 years á this is department, the rochester fire department, and the mayo clinic are working together to respond to an active shooter emergency response training here at the north precinct. the rochester police department and fire department agree these actors make this active shooter emergency response training lifeá like and intense. "having real life patients that are really good actors, it brings that realism to our training. it's physically as close as we can get to the real thing without it being the real thing." "it can be very high stress. the actors do a very good job. they are trained and have been through this several times themselves so they understand the dynamics of the situation." the police á firefighters á and mayo clinic ambulance work together all the time in their jobs. "relationships are