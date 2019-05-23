Speech to Text for Runners are against asphalt track

at least one person has been running on the track since sunrise á and they plan to keep running until sundown. they're goal is to get the city park board to reconsiders the decision to pave the track. board members say an asphalt track will not only keep it open for runners á but will also make it more durable for community events like rochesterfest to be held at the park. but runners like lorelei (loraá lie) hanson aren't convinced.xxx i don't believe that that's the true case. i think if you talk to anybody that are out walking or running, they'd rather have a soft surface to walk on and to do their activities, rather than hot pavement. that's not as comfortable. more than elevená hundred people signed a petition asking city leaders to (not pave the track. they plan on bringing that to the next park board meeting on june fourth in hopes the board will reá consider it's decision.///