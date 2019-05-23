Speech to Text for People run to make voices heard about community track

by the rochester parks board. in a 3átoá1 decision a couple weeks ago, the board decided to resurface the track at soldier's field with asphalt. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how runners in the community are spending the day to let leaders know what they want to see happen at the community field. annalisa? tyler and arielle, runners are just starting up... they're making their voices heard the best way they know how... by running. they plan to have at least one person on this track today from sunrise to sundown, to let city leaders know they don't want this track to become asphalt. feet on track there's no argument the community track on solider's field needs a facelift. obviously as you can see, the track needs to be redone. but runners like gwen jacobson were stopped in their tracks when learning the park board voted to do that by adding asphault. it's not safe for children to run on. the citizens of rochester really do like this running track and would like to see it stay a running tack. jacobson's petition has over 11 hundred signatures with people saying 'no asphalt.' father of two rizáwan siáwani uses the track to stay active with his family, and as pediatrician á explains his concerns. with every footástrike your sending an impact all through your body. another concern for kids is that if you fall down your going to get a really bad road rash because again there is no give to that surface. runners are suggesting the track be a material called beam clay... it's a special mix that's similar to this, and is often used in baseball diamonds. . they argue it's a softer material that still drains water if it rains. but mike nibgur with the city's park division says an asphalt oval is all part of soldier's field's 'master plan'... in which community members responded saying they want( the oval but also the park to be a space for events downtown.