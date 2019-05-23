Speech to Text for DMC Board discusses affordable housing

destination medical center board members and city leaders plan to make the city a one stop shop for medical needs. but they are also looking at other ways to make the city livable... including improvements on affordable housing. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox attended a discussion today... and joins us now live. jeremiah á what can you tell us?xxx that's rightái'm here at zumbro ridge estates where the dámá c board is providing funding for five new manufactured homes in this park and as the homes sell they'll invest in another home. that's to create affordable housing without any cost to the public outside of the dámác district. during today's discussion á the board members said they are seeing how important afforable housing is as more people move to the medácity.xxx that kind of atrocity shouldn't exist. residents raise their voices about the direction of the dámác. todayáboard members listened as they discussed the growth of dámác and the growing need for affordable housing. if we are looking to bring 30á40 thousand people into our community we need 30á40á thousand more places for people to sleep. rick morris attened the discussion today and says he's encouraged that board members are looking at the issue but still believes they can do more. in the hallways to the dining services to the people at the bedside taking care of our loved ones if they can't live here and afford to be apart of this community this whole project comes tumbling down. there's alot of changes coming to the medácity the wells fargo building in peace plaza will be getting a 26 million dollar facelift. the holiday inn that was recently purchased will be seeing 21 million dollars in improvements. with all that investment and growth... olmsted county affordable housing director david dunn says there's challenges in addressing the housing concern within the dámác district. that's why we also talked about working with churches in the area, to say how can we work with you to build on your parking lot or how can we meet your parking needs a different way or maybe we can build on top of parking lots to create affordable housing otherwise it's very difficult to purchase land at the markey price. while the dámác board works to address the problem... morris wants leaders to look at larger cities as examples. up in minneapolis they talked about devoting 50ámillion dollars a year just to affordable housing. so while i'm really encouraged that the discussion is continuing here at the dmc board i would like to see the political courage to talk about solutions that scale to the dunn tells me that in order to fix the growing affordable housing issue in the city... they need to look at this as a regional issue impacting more than just rochester. he tells me today's meeting was the beginning of many conversations and they're now looking into more ways the dámác and the other community leaders can collaborate on affordable housing projects in the future. reporting live in rochester á jeremiah wilcox á kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. the dmc board also discussed updates on the transportatio n plan with its mobility hubs. that would allow drivers to park their cars and take public transit instead... limiting the amount of traffic congestion in the city's busiest areas.///