Lois Riess now facing charges in Dodge County

today á we are learning a woman accused of murdering her husband in dodge county before taking authorities on a monthálong nationáwide manhunt is now facing charges in our area.xxx police say lois riess is being indicted on a count of firstá degree premeditated murder and one count of secondá degree murder in connection with his death. to explain why it took over a year for riess to be officially charged... we are joined now by kimt news 3's raquel hellman in the studio. raquel á why did local prosecutors wait so long? xxx katie á to explain the reason for the delay á i need to take you back to march of 20á18 when david riess was first found dead. this footage was taken as we reported on a large law enforcement presence at praire wax worm farms á which sits on highway 2á18 in rural blooming prairie. that's riess's business. we knew at that time that deputies were investigating a death... but did not yet know that david had been shot. days later á the dodge county sheriff's office released this photo á giving us our first look at lois. at that time á they did not name her as a suspect... but said they wanted to question her. less than a week after the murder á the investigation took a turn á after lois was charged with felony theft for cashing around 10á thousand dollars in checks from david's just 2 weeks after her husband's death... authorities in florida were on the scene of a second murder. surveillance images and videos showed riess talking with the pamela hutchinson at a nearby bar... and then walking with her to her hotel room. police say that was the last time she was seen alive. they believe riess killed her in order to steal her identity... and say she stole her car... swiped her credit card during a hotel stay... and used her iá d to withdraw about 5á thousand dollars from one of her bank accounts./// riess was arrested about 2 weeks after hutchinson's murder in south padre island á texas. she was itransported back to florida to face charges for homicide... grand theft of a motor vheicle... and criminal use of a person's identification. earlier this year á we learned the local investigation hit a roadblock á as the handgun police believed was used in david's murder was still in florida. the gun was later brought back to minnesota á and tests confirmed it was used in both murders. katie á we are still waiting to get the criminal complaint á and hope to learn more about the local investigation soon./// thank you raquel. we have put together a full timeline outlining the many developments between the time david riess was found dead and now that lois riess has been charged. you can find that on our website á kimtá dotácom. it is posted under