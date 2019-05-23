Speech to Text for Public Health Forum

addressing the health needs of the community. that's the goal of a forum happening today in freeborn county. kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us what residents say needs to change.xxx "i work with seniors." carol marth is attending this community forum á hoping to learn more about how she can better the seniors she serves. she's one of about forty people learning about important topics á like transportatio n, housing, and mental health. this comes after a survey was conducted by freeborn county public health and mayo clinic health system albert lea. now á a discussion about how to take the findings of that survey á and move forward. "today's community forum is to get the put to be able to figure out what is gonna work in the community. we are gonna be working on priorities and what area we want to be working on." daren hanson is the deputy chief for the albert lea police department. he says the forum helps him see the bigger picture and do their job better. "we see a lot of things that the doctors and nurse and public health people don't see we see it first hand. we also see how their might be someone in crisis but there's other factors that figure into the crisis that they are in." he hopes that a discussion like this one will help local leaders learn how to better serve residents of freeborn county. reporting in albert lea, maleeha kamal kimt news three. /// the group is planning to have another focus group next week./// a man