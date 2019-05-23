Speech to Text for Memorial Day mosquitoes?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while most of us are looking forward to some warmer weather á there's something we're not looking forward to. mosquitos. luckily á this memorial day weekend á you shouldn't have to worry too much about getting bit. that's because the cooler temperatures we've experienced this spring means mosquitos are staying in their larvae stage longer. jim messmer is hoping to spend some time outdoors this weekend. and he says the absence of mosquitos is the only good part about the chilly spring weather.xxx wonderful. it's the only good thing about the delay. if we get a series of really warm 80 or 90 degree days and warm nights the mosquitoes could come out. but kimt storm team three chief meteorologist chris nelson says that's not likely to happen any time