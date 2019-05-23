Clear
Memorial Day mosquitoes?

Why we may not have to worry about the pests this holiday weekend.

while most of us are looking forward to some warmer weather á there's something we're not looking forward to. mosquitos. luckily á this memorial day weekend á you shouldn't have to worry too much about getting bit. that's because the cooler temperatures we've experienced this spring means mosquitos are staying in their larvae stage longer. jim messmer is hoping to spend some time outdoors this weekend. and he says the absence of mosquitos is the only good part about the chilly spring weather.xxx wonderful. it's the only good thing about the delay. if we get a series of really warm 80 or 90 degree days and warm nights the mosquitoes could come out. but kimt storm team three chief meteorologist chris nelson says that's not likely to happen any time
Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
