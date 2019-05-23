Clear
Newman Senior Walk

Graduating students take a trip down memory lane.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 5:06 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

chapter á and the start of a new one. students at newman catholic school in mason city are taking an actual walk down memory lane. take a look.xxx natural sound the school held their yearly senior walk. it starts at the school's preschool and daycare á where many of these students began their education. but what about their future plans? emma andregg and ryan curley are graduating this sunday á and are set to attend the university of iowa and niáacc respectively next year. and they've thought about their plans "all about the experience that you have on that day when you tour. i'd say if you're not ready go to a 2 year school. you save a lot of money. if you're not sure what you're doing, you save a lot of money." and they're not the only ones furthering their education. according to the national center for education statistics both two and four year colleges are seeing steady increases in enrollment after seeing a brief period of decline.///
