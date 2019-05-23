Speech to Text for Tracking A Mixture of Sun & Clouds

and you can also watch it cloudy skies will be the main focus today as a mixture of sun and clouds moves through the area. temperatures will be heavily dependant on how much sun we all see but generally speaking we'll be keeping to the upper 60s. the morning hours will be on the cloudier side with the afternoon seeing more sun before more clouds come in from the south tonight. tonight's clouds are part of a system set to bring the area more rain and a few chances for storm development on friday. winds will be picking back up as well, gusting from the east southeast around 30 mph. all of this will move through quickly as saturday welcomes back mostly sunny skies and warm temps in the upper 70s. clouds will increase once again sunday evening before a rainy work week heads our way. today: mix of sun & clouds. highs: upper 60s. winds: wnw 10á 15 mph. tonight: shower & storm chances. lows: lower 50s. winds: nw 5á10 mph. friday: scattered showers & storms/breezy.