tab. here in the káiá mát sports department á we like to get out and about to talk to athletes who don't necessarily use a bat á ball á or a puck á and see what they're up to. tonight i had the chance to catch up with some local mountain bikers who are working to make the trails safer for everyone. it's interesting to see kind of with the middle school and high school mountain bikes teams kids getting into the sport right? a lot more families out on the trails wherever you go so it's always encouraging to see new people getting into the sport and you know everyone from all ages can come out and enjoy the trails. mountain bike riding is growing in popularity throughout the viewing area. even káiámát news three's á katie lange likes to hit the trails whenever possible. but in order to keep the trails safe for everone to enjoy á it takes a volunteer effort. we clear the trails. anything from getting sticks out of the trails to trimming back the buckthorn so you don't get cut while you're riding sticks jump up and break derailers and stuff like that so we try to do that. we try to keep the drainage good if we don't, mud puddles actually when mountain bikers and walkers go over them get worse and become muddle holes and you'll actually wreck the base and the trail will become unrecoverable over time. tyler huerter is pitching in to help today á streessing the importance of keeping trails clear. keeping open trails and making sure that everyone from all skill levels can come out and ride the trails that they're not having to hop over down trees and that sort of stuff that might pose a safety hazard. jackson raygor says not many riders have been out to the resevoir today á but that's in large part due to an easy method of communication alerting riders of trail conditions. not today we're just coming off rain. we actually use trailforks to close trails up on conditions so riders will check online to see if the trails are