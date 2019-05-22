Speech to Text for SAW: Katie Saner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the week. it's one thing to go to the blue oval at drake stadium and win one state track title á but how about two? crestwood senior á katie saner did just that this past week á but don't worry á her running career isn't over just yet.xxx two this year and i had the dá med last year so a total of three during my high school career. katie saner is talking about the number of state championship medals she has accumulated the last two seasons. but there's one that is still her favorite. the relay one has to be my favorite because it was with the team and we put oin a lot of work to get all of our handoffs. then to be that close to decorah and take first last year and second the year before and switching roles was a really great experience. katie is always the last one to leave practice and sometimes continues to practice at home. but her hardwork doesn't stop there as she is equally motivated in the classroom. i think the whole year i went through with a 4.0. i mean they weren't super hard classes because i have all my credits done the hard work landed her a spot on a college roster. i'll be attending luther and i'll be running track for them over there and then i got connected with the new coaches and i've kind of fallen in love with them and and their campus. i knew fro the state meet that saner was good á but i wanted to find out for myself just how good she really is. <so katie if we go out to the track and do a 100 meter dash á do you think you could beat me? yeah probably. probably? yeah. alright well lets go do it.> <ready, set, go. that was a jog. good job, that was a jog? what?> if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week á log on to káiámát dot com and fill out the nomination