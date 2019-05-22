Speech to Text for Rallying for Reproductive Rights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of proáchoice supporters around the country are protesting in response to the abortion bans happening in states like alabama and georga. nowáresidents and activists in the med city are making (their( voices heard.. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the rally for reproductive rights today and joins us live nowá brooke?xxx live katie, george, just a few hours ago this area was filled with a sea of pink and signs saying things like my body my decision, and don't take away our care. and it's all to make sure the issue of abortion rights is put at the frontline of the 2020 presidential election.xxx "uterus rights are under attack! what do we do? act up, fight back!" voices rang through the streets of downtown rochester "enough!" to rally for reproductive rights. "abortion needs to be a legal right. it has been for a long time, i thought it was decided a long time ago." she's talking about roe v wade which affirms the legality of a woman's right to have an abortion under the fourteenth amendment to the constitution. munger isnt alone in wanting to keep that option available for women. "case law was settled in 1974, we're never going back. roe v wade is settled law, its not a complex issue it's a straight forward human rights issue and we will not go back." flinsch views the issue as a matter of basic human rights... impacting both men and women "human rights are important to me as a man i of course have daughters i am a son i'm a brother, this affects me. and human rights affects everybody." those standing in the sea of pink shouting in loud, stentorian voices maintain this is about the future of the nation. "i think a lot of people turn their back on this and don't pay attention to how important this is and how it could change our live sand our daughters lives and our grand daughters lives and our another mission for rallyágoers... making sure everyone gets out to vote and make their voices heard in other ways... like the next election. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. those at the rally were also encouraging people to write to governor walz asking him to not sign any bill that has to do with banning abortions./// we're halfway through the workweek