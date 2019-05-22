Speech to Text for $52M Dollar facelift at Rochester International Airport

we're closely following changes coming to rochester international airport. continuing coverage back in february á the city council revealed the 52 million dollar project. it includes extensions to the main runway á new landing systems á and repaving other runways. now á kimt news 3's isabella basco is getting some more specific information about the upcoming facelift. she joins us live now from the airport á isabella? live katie and george... right now... just over 145á thousand people board flights at rochester international airport each year. but in 2032... that number is projected to nearly double. and rochester international airport plans on keeping up with the growth by making changes to their facilities./// <nats > as this plane begins to lift off... so do plans for a bigger and grander future for rochester international airport. so says executive director jon reed. "general aviation, cargo, our main terminal and our airline operations in there and really plot out our future effectively, so that we can use what few dollars we have in the best way for the community." the exciting changes are part of a growing, bustling community. "we're moving lock step with that growth here in our community." the goal is to get the renovations underway soon. "i'd expect us to begin working on runway 220 in the next couple of years, i'd expect us to begin to rebuild 1331 in the next 5á7 years." reed says the improvements to the airport will have a positive impact throughout the community. "transportatio n is one of those cornerstones of economic development. as we grow with the community, and continue to offer more enhanced ways of accessing and getting into and out of the community, it's a great thing." reed views the airport as an important gateway to the med city. "as i look at people that are coming into our community from literally around the world, we're the front door. we're the first place they see and the last place the next step is to get the master planning document done by the end of the year. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. once the document is done... it will go to the federal aviation administration for approval .///