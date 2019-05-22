Speech to Text for Backpack adventure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one rochester public schools teacher wants to make a difference in the lives of his students this summer. but he's asking for the community's help to do it. john rud (rude) takes his science students on a camping trip every summer as part of his summer course... but this year he plans to take 10 students backpacking through the big horn mountains. he's fundraising to purchase new backpacks and tents to make sure the students have everything they'll need on the trip of a lifetime. rud (rude) says trips for these students are life changing á and he's happy to be part of them xxx "many of them have come back and told their friends told myself, that this was life changing and i believe that. how does it feel for you when they say this is life changing? that... that's my goal." if you'd like to donate to the backpacking trip, we'll have a link on our website á kimt dot com. look for this story under local news./// some rochester teachers