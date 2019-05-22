Speech to Text for Not enough time to eat

//// it's an important part of the school day. (lunch provides nutrition and fuel for learning... it also serves as a social time for students. but parents are now saying their students don't have enough time to finish their meal. so we did a facebook poll. 8áhundred people replied. 20 percent say yes while (80 percent say no. kimt news 3's katie huinker is talking with parents and school officials about this and has the story. xxx on the scene more than 600 students eat in this lunch room at lincoln intermediate school each day. but some parents are saying their kids don't have enough time to finish their meal. these kids need more time to eat. that includes carolyn frazier. the other day i do believe it was monday. she comes home and says i didn't get to eat lunch because by the time she got her tray sat down bell rung lunch period was over. frazier says she reached out to the school to get some answers á i left a voicemail, i was not very happy i wanted to know what was going on at lunch time, why my daughter wasn't getting to eat. but she hasn't received a call back. so we went to the school. i talked with principal teresa schlichting. yeah that certainly be a problem if students felt rushed. she says she sees no problems with their current lunch system. students at lincoln have a 30 minute lunch period. so what that looks like, typically they have 20 minutes to eat and if they finish eating within that 20 minutes they also have 10 minutes to go outside for recess. i was able to ask several students if they feel rushed at lunch time, most say they have time, others say they do feel rushed at times. to those students á principal schlichting has some advice. let staff know i wasn't finished and have a little more time to finish up their lunch. schlichting says she would expect staff to allow that extra time. because both to those hundreds of people saying this is a problem in your school á you're advised to reach out to your school administrators .