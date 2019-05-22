Speech to Text for Chris' Forecast 5/22

sidewalk in mason city. as you can see - the area is blocked off for the time being. / kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us now. weather-main-3 windy conditions are expected today and gradually diminishing to a lighter breeze tonight. the clouds will stay partly cloudy with highs jumping close to 70 today and also tomorrow. thursday will mean more sunshine for us as high pressure builds back into the region. all eyes will be another fairly strong wave of low pressure for friday which could bring a round of rain and storms. greatest instability and dynamics for severe weather look to be southeast of the viewing area, however, the storm team 3 group will keep a close eye on the developing situation. otherwise, the weekend looks fairly quiet and nice with highs in the 70s and sunshine. tonight: mostly cloudy and breezy lows: upper 40s. winds: sw 7-15 mph tomorrow: decreasing clouds with sun. highs: around 70. winds: w 7-15 mph. tomorrow night: partly cloudy with showers lows: low 50s. winds: ne 7-15 thanks chris. amy?xxx iowa tornado wed-vo-2 we don't have any severe weather in our forecast - but residents of adair county, iowa are dealing with the