Teachers Display Posters

These signs at the MN Capitol are getting a big response on social media

Posted: May. 22, 2019 7:22 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

from rochester educators about education funding is under scrutiny. on saturday á state senator carla nelson tweeted and posted to facebook these photos of rochester teachers posing with signs at the state capitol. people are replying to the social media posts á some in support of the teachers and others calling the poster designs inappropriate. on facebook á the photos have more than 120 comments and 70 shares. we spoke to senator nelson on the phone today. i just think it was very disrespectful. one would not want this type of disrespect you know in our school system we reached out to the rochester education association to hear their perspective á but have not heard back.
