Speech to Text for Teaching kids the importance of farm safety

according to the national institute for occupational safety and health á agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries. in 2016 á more than 400 farm workers died as the result of a worká related injury... ... and in 2014 á roughly 12á thousand youth were injured on farms. 4áthousand of those injuries were due to farm work. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was in mabel today as the university of minnesota extension á fillmore county and houston county schools á and local presenters taught students about farm safety. xxx here in mabel at the steam engine park á fillmore county and houston county fourth graders are rotating around stations learning valuable lessons about how to stay safe around tractors and other equipment. "luckily i freed myself enough so that i didn't get crushed other than my leg got pinned underneath" farming is a dangerous job. "my tractor's right tire fell in a hole and i flipped the tractor" these 3 houston county farmers know it all too well. they've each survived an accident involving a large piece of farm machinery. "tractor rolled completely over and ended up resting on my shoulder and my chest." they're some of the presenters at farm safety day teaching fourth graders about how to stay safe on the farm... the men say their stories make a difference. "speechless. they don't say a word, they don't move a muscle. i think it definitely hits home that we all three are talking real life experiences and hopefully we can make a difference and save one of their lives. if we can just save one life its that much better." nat: motor kids saw demonstration s of what can happen if you get too close to the wrong part of a piece of farm equipment or lawnmowers. the youngsters also learned about how to stay safe around power lines á fires á livestock á and water. "more of our population is living off the farm but we still live in a rural community, we still drive on the same roads, we still visit our grandmas and grandpas and uncles so it's a real good opportunity to give everybody the same level of education when it comes to how do you stay safe when you're on a farm." when students are a little bit older, about age 14, they take a tractor training course to get some hands on learning opportunities about how to be safe on a tractor. in mabel annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. school districts in fillmore and houston counties have had a farm safety day for their students for at least the last 20 years.