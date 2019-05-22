Speech to Text for Lourdes High School students help write book

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

part.xxx lourdes students write book-pkgll-1 lourdes students write book-pkgll-7 everyone has something to say. that's why students at lourdes high school are putting their thoughts and words into a book. lourdes students write book-pkgll-3 writing's really powerful. it has just the power lourdes students write book-pkgll-5 to move people in a way that other things don't. lourdes students write book-pkgll-8 nat: i lifted my hands and fingers from these white and black keys. i lifted my foot off the pedal. lourdes students write book-pkgll-4 i wanted to encourage young writers. that was the ultimate goal. and this was the way to do it. lourdes students write book-pkgll-11 it was kind of difficult to put myself out there like that... they're afraid to share something that's quite personal that they've written and suddenly it's going to be published. but a little prodding, a few more announcements, and then we received more. nat: there are things that cannot be understood when you are only eight. lourdes students write book-pkgll-6 to sometimes just tune into that creative side of theirs and look at like the bigger picture of like what you can do i guess with you're imagination. lourdes students write book-pkgll-12 i didn't really know how it would turn out but i knew it could and i just had faith and kept plowing ahead with it and it turned out. we had a lot of contribution and i think it turned out quite well. high schoolers really do, they can create stuff that is meaningful and powerful and it's not just writing like research papers and stuff. we actually do have more of a creative side. / you can now buy the book on amazon. kimt.com:local news we'll be posting the link on kimt dot com. just look for this story under local news. /