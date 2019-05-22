Speech to Text for Patriot Tour roars through the area

tour-natvo-3 we're just a few days away from memorial day - and some motorcycle riders are paying tribute to those who served - past - present - and fallen.xxx patriot tour-natvo-1 natural sound of bikes revving and god bless the usa lowerthird2line:patriot tour mason city, ia it's the third year the patriot tour ride has come through mason city. riders from mason city rode down to ames this morning to transport the american flag back north again. so far - the nationwide tour - organized by the nation of patriots - has made 6 stops from its starting point in beaver dam wisconsin last saturday. riders we spoke with say they ride because it's important to honor those who have fought for their country.xxx patriot tour-sots-1 lowerthird2line:kyle easley rider "i've got some family members and a lot of friends who did serve and know some people whose family members that made the ultimate sacrifice." lowerthird2line:kenneth wood rider "all veterans...that serve for their country. it's a great honor to serve." riders will depart with the flag tomorrow afternoon and ride to american legion post 56 in albert lea. the tour will continue through all of the lower 48 states this the summer -and return back to its starting point on september 7th. / a group