Mayo Civic Center transition meeting

The City of Rochester is looking for someone to run the Civic Center.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Mayo Civic Center transition meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue to follow changes coming to the mayo civic center in rochester. today...an important part of the transition... a pre-proposal meeting for those who are interested in wanting to operate the center. civic center updates-vo-1 civic center updates-vo-3 the goal is to make the civic center a place to have fun. they want the building to become a cultural hub and joe powers wants to be a part of that. he tells k-i-m-t that this building has potential to become one of the best places in rochester.xxx civic center updates-sot-1 lowerthird2line:joe powers president, powers ventures the community is growing rapidly and with the expansion that happened i think the window of opportunity is really really large. representative s with the center say they're hoping to find an operater later this year. /
