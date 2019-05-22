Speech to Text for Olmsted County looks at mandatory vaccinations

the number of measles cases continues to rise... with the c-d-c confirming 75 new cases in the last week. now - olmsted county is looking at steps to ensure the outbreak doesn't make its way to the community. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live after speaking to county commissioners about what they are considering - jeremiah?xxx measles mandated vaccine-lintro-2 the number of cases is hitting the highest level seen in 25 years. iowa has seen at least 2 cases... but none have been reported so far in minnesota. still - olmsted county commissioners say the outbreak is hitting way too close to home... and they want to do something about it before it's too late.xxx measles mandated vaccine-pkg-1 measles mandated vaccine-pkg-3 vo:a virus that was once eradicated...no w making a comeback. measles mandated vaccine-pkg-4 sot: we're witnessing a change i think in measles transmission across the country right now with sustained outbreaks going on in multiple states. measles mandated vaccine-pkg-5 vo:graham briggs is the olmsted county public health director. he's keeping an eye on how outbreak. like many he's concerned. take a look at this map. the states highlighted in red shows how widespread the outbreak has become. the closest is 2 cases in iowa. sot: make sure people are aware of what's going on. particulary people who are unvaccinated. measles mandated vaccine-pkg-2 reporter: to put it in perspective imagine being in a room just like this with someone who has measles.even though that person has left - the virus lingers in the air for up to 2hrs measles mandated vaccine-pkg-6 vo:briggs presented his latest findings on the spread to the olmsted county board of commissioners. jim beir is the county chairman and says the virus is getting too close for comfort. sot: i like to make sure we're proactive so we don't have a measles outbreak. vo:one idea discussed was an ordniance that would mandate vaccinations especially for children. measles mandated vaccine-pkg-9 sot: i think that kids should be vaccinated for everybodys safety including theirs. measles mandated vaccine-pkg-8 vo:right now...95-percent of olmsted county kindergartens are vaccinated. but briggs says there are two schools with vaccination rates below what's expected. sot: we're trying to get that information out and particularly to those individuals who are under vaccinated make sure that they know it's avaiable to them. / measles mandated vaccine-ltag-2 students can provide an exemption for religious or medical reasons but briggs says he would talk to the parents at the two schools where vaccination rates fell so they know the importance of protecting their child and those who are vulnerable. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the board is still looking at the legality of mandating vaccinations. / a nutritious diet