Speech to Text for New Bike Share program in LeRoy

warmer weather in our forecast means it's time to get the bicycles out and explore local comunities. those in one southern minnesota town are hoping cyclists will make it down to their trail. kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains how the word "free" might be just what it takes to get people there.xxx bike share program-pkg-1 bike share program-pkg-2 "i've always liked bikes and motorcycles." bike share program-pkg-6 kaleb jenssen and his friend libertee smalley are spending time bike riding along the shooting star state trail. bike share program-pkg-7 "i just like to bike mostly with my friends it's a fun thing to do when your with your friends you get to just ride and talk instead of being on your phones bike share program-pkg-8 the leaders in leroy agree! those with the economic development authority are launching a bike rental program. grant money is enabling them to open up wheels to go ....a chance for folks to enjoy a bike on this trail-for free. bike share program-pkg-10 "shooting bike trail is clearly an asset to all the communities that it passes through. this bike trail and now having this bike rental is the perfect match to keep things going here and keep us relevant." bike share program-pkg-11 about 60 bikes and gear wiill soon be ready to go. the 24 mile trail serves as a major artery and connects four southern minnesota communties along highway 56. bike share program-pkg-9 "each of these communities have something to offer. and with the bike trail every every town has the opportunity to offer their amenities to folks that come through." something that this tight knit community hopes will put them on the map. in leroy, maleeha kamal kimt news three. / come june, city leaders are hoping to connect the trail with a fifth community. austin is expected to be on the map very soon. by the way - all you need is a valid i-d to ride. / / next