High winds cause concerns for drivers

What you need to know to stay safe out on the road.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today are feeling those high winds. and for some of you-the gusts are keeping you grounded. high profile vehicles wind-vo-1 high profile vehicles wind-vo-3 at least that's the case for diane whalen. she's anxiously awaiting some fun in the sun with her motorcycle. our roller coaster weather these past few weeks kept her from getting out often! the minnesota department of transportation cautions strong winds of 40 miles per hours have made the roadways slightly hazardous. the leroy woman says there are some tricks to keeping control on days like this one.xx high profile vehicles wind-sot-1 high profile vehicles wind-sot-2 "it's tricky with the wind this way you kind of have to lean at a 45 degree angle. you kind of have to lean the opposite way the wind is blowing you have to lean into the wind so you don't end up because if you lean the other way it will drop you on the roads. mndot doesn't typically issue wind advisorys but a spokesman says you can always check out their 511 app for road conditions. winne
