Speech to Text for Device that forced evacuation of Rochester police precinct was not explosive

/ new developments this afternoon as we continue our coverage of a bomb scare that forced the evacuation of the rochester police department's north precinct. authorities say the suspicious device looked like a prop you would see in the movies. kimt news three's calyn thompson has an exclusive interview you'll only see right here on kimt news three. she joins us now live in rochester at the place this whole ordeal started - calyn?xxx bomb scare update-liveintro-2 raquel - the series of events all started here at old rooster antique mall. two ladies were looking to get rid of some old stuff and a box of military items. that's where gene matzke comes in.xxx bomb scare update-minipkg-1 bomb scare update-minipkg-3 oh my gosh i've been doing this for 50 years so you kinda got a gut feeling for the items and what they might bring. bomb scare update-minipkg-2 old rooster antique mall is full of stuff! it's not uncommon for people to bring in things they no longer want. nat: well let's see here's one of the helmets. these military items all came in the box with the device that caused yesterday's evacuation of the rochester police precinct. bomb scare update-minipkg-4 the three sticks of dynamite. they were taped together, had some batteries and a timer. but the batteries were corroded and i didn't really think it was a problem. bomb scare update-minipkg-5 nat but when matzke took the device - that's what caused this chaotic scene. they must've been very, very concerned and called the bomb squad in the cities and they came down with a robot and picked it up, took it back to the cities and several hours later. they clarified that it was a dud. it looked authentic but it was a dud. matzke says did what he did because that's what he thought he should do. i was not concerned at the time. so that's why i did it the way i did. / bomb scare update-livetag-2 after talking with police earlier today - they advise people with similar devices to call them. they will come to you in order to avoid situations like yesterday's reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. police say they're looking to talk with the two women who brought in the items to the antique store in the first place. /