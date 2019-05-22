Clear

Tracking Exiting Rain & Returning Sunshine

Posted: May. 22, 2019 7:17 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( windy and misty conditions remain as a rather potent low pressure system form the southern plains continues to inch further north, pushing heavier showers and possible storms closer to the international border. having not completely exited the area, we're still facing strong winds and will through the day and well into the evening. gusts will near 30á40 mph in some areas but a wind advisory is no longer in effect. by the afternoon, winds will remain strong but clouds will clear out leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies for the evening commute. temperatures will climb back near normal, reaching into the upper 60s and lower 70s. sunny skies will prevail into thursday thanks to the return of high pressure (however, there remains a small chance for a popáup storm or two during the evening hours) and temps will stay near normal into the next work week. friday appears to be the warmest day with early showers or a storm, then a mix of sun and clouds. we have a dry holiday weekend on tap with a slight chance of a pm shower or two on memorial day. today: early morning mist & showers/gradu al clearing á partly to mostly sunny highs: near 70. winds: se 15á20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/decrea sing winds. lows: upper 40s. winds: sw 10á20 mph. gusts near 30 mph.
Mason City
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking slowly clearing skies today and temps returning to normal.
