Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Nelson's forecast includes more sun and 70s soon

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a gloomy day today... but could there be sunshine around the corner? kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson should have the answer for us and he's here with what he's tracking. chris?/// a wind advisory has been posted for our viewing area due to the winds gusting over 40 mph at times. low pressure tracks into the region kicking off showers into the evening and overnight hours. rainfall totals will stay at around 0.25"á0.50" into wednesday morning. winds remain in the forecast on wednesday as strong as 30 mph and clouds will eventually clear out by the afternoon. those sunny skies prevail into thursday as high pressure moves in and the temperatures begin to climb into the 70s. friday appears to be the warmest day with early showers or a storm, then a mix of sun and clouds. we have a dry holiday weekend on tap with a slight chance of a shower on memorial day. tonight: showers are likely lows: mid 40s. winds: e 10á20 mph tomorrow: showers early, then 10á20+ mph. tomorrow night: partly cloudy lows: upper
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain tonight and early Wednesday morning possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

RPD talks bomb scare

Image

Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

Image

Inclement weather compensation plan

Image

Chris' Reality Graphics

Image

Utility rates going up in Mason City

Image

Bryce Ball experiences success at DBU

Image

Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

Image

IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists

Image

Somerby hosts Kid's Cup

Community Events