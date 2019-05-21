Speech to Text for RPD talks bomb scare

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with a developing story out of rochester. the all clear has officially been given after a suspicious item caused quite the scare at a police precinct. but it took some team work to get to this point. it happened at around 10 this morning at the new á north precinct. a citizen brought in the suspicious device. the precinct was evacuated á and roads around the area were blocked off. at around 12á30 á the bomb squad was brought in... the team took the device in for further analysis. rochester police say it's good to have resources from saint paul in such an incident á but the distance complicates decision making.xxx "if we need the bomb squad, what we do is we generally do an assessment of the scene and what we want to do is slow it down as much as we possibly can because we are going to wait for a bomb squad." there is no charge to the city of rochester when police call for help. the bomb squads are considered a state resource./// continuing coverage tonight...