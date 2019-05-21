Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

RPD talks bomb scare

We're finding out what it takes to pay for this type of response

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for RPD talks bomb scare

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with a developing story out of rochester. the all clear has officially been given after a suspicious item caused quite the scare at a police precinct. but it took some team work to get to this point. it happened at around 10 this morning at the new á north precinct. a citizen brought in the suspicious device. the precinct was evacuated á and roads around the area were blocked off. at around 12á30 á the bomb squad was brought in... the team took the device in for further analysis. rochester police say it's good to have resources from saint paul in such an incident á but the distance complicates decision making.xxx "if we need the bomb squad, what we do is we generally do an assessment of the scene and what we want to do is slow it down as much as we possibly can because we are going to wait for a bomb squad." there is no charge to the city of rochester when police call for help. the bomb squads are considered a state resource./// continuing coverage tonight...
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain tonight and early Wednesday morning possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

RPD talks bomb scare

Image

Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

Image

Inclement weather compensation plan

Image

Chris' Reality Graphics

Image

Utility rates going up in Mason City

Image

Bryce Ball experiences success at DBU

Image

Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

Image

IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists

Image

Somerby hosts Kid's Cup

Community Events