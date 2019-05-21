Speech to Text for Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

new developments tonight in a story we first brought to you back in april. the city of lanesboro has the oldest wastewater treatment facility in minneosta, so city council members decided on a location for the new one, drawing a lot of criticism. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now, brooke?/// katie, george, tonight at the lanesboro public utilities meeting, a big decision was made... and the community is actually now eager for the future.xxx "i'd like to place a motion to place a moritorium on going forward with the current wastewater treatment facility until a better site is agreed upon." don bell with lanesboro public utilities says putting the wastewater treatment facility on this site would be like putting it on a sandbar. it's so close to the root river. with the clock now reset by a moratorium, the community will have more time to discuss the best location for the new treatment facility. "hopefully they will listen to it and actually start looking for a different location. the 4 locations that were brought up in the meeting a month ago i don't know where those came from and they're saying all of those are in the flood plain and 3 of those were on the river. it's like why put it on the river?" and bell says though it may be more expensive to go with a different location, he thinks slowing down is the right move. "when you have a critical infrastructur e, you have to find a way to build it in a way that's going to make it as safe as possible in the long run because it is a long term investment." the hope now is the community will be fully involved going forward. "i guess we'd like to see more of the citizens come out to the meetings to let them know that lets move it somewhere else and i know that by delaying it they may miss out on some state funding which is huge because it is the oldest plant so you do gamble putting it a year down the road, but you have to do what's right." and although those opposed to the proposed highway 250 location are upbeat tonight ááá fact isááá the treatment facility could no one was able to clarify for me how long the moritorium would last but the mayor was at the meeting this evening and had no comment on the pause of the project./// thank you brooke. the next lanesboro city council meeting will be on june 3rd. that's when the council will have a formal chance to comment on the moritorium./// mason city residents will soon see an increase