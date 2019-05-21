Speech to Text for Inclement weather compensation plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state resource./// continuing coverage tonight... could there be resolution after protest? at the beginning of the month á we took you to this scene á where service employees international union members showed up to the rochester public school board meeting á demanding to be paid for inclement weather conditions over the winter. at the beginning of april á governor tim walz signed a bill giving schools and students a break for the days they missed during the brutal winter. it gives school districts flexibility to make up the days that were cancelled... but it (doesn't mean everyone employed at the school gets paid for those missed days. now kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out that district administrators are considering giving in to the union members' demands. she joins us live now with the story á isabella? one option would have been just to add days back onto the school calendar instead of using the relief bill. but after extensive review á district administration has decided that's not in their best interest á but they do plan on paying back the employees who didn't have income protection in their contract.xxx the snow that piled up this year had a huge impact on all of us. for some of us, that included paychecks. at the last rochester school board meeting... we talked to russ lewis of service employees international union á or seiu. the food service workers he represents lost 10 days of pay. we caught up with him tonight by phone. "a lot of the folks work two jobs because a lot of the folks that work in the student nutrition services don't work 40 hours week after week. they work 30 hours, 20 hours, 15 hours, 12 hours." school board chair don barlow says leadership will do what they can to make sure the district employees get paid fairly. "we're gonna do right by the employees as they would expect and as we would desire." barlow vows the district will act without delay. "what we're doing is establishing a flow of communication and often times when it comes to the pocketbooks, people's needs exist in the realm of right now rather than later. so we're hoping that this will address that issue." perhaps this is evidence that teamwork really does pay off. "i just want to make it clear that when people work together and stand together. they can accomplish far more than as individuals which is just proof you know." the board expects to come to a conclusion in one of the board meetings in june. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. it's going