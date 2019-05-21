Chris' Reality Graphics

Clear
Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

chris nelson. he's in the stormteam 3 forecast center. chris á we all hope you're tracking some sunshine./// tonight: showers are likely lows: mid 40s. winds: e 10á20 mph tomorrow: showers early, then partly sunny. highs: around 70. winds: s 10á20+ mph. tomorrow night: partly cloudy lows: upper 40s. winds: sw 7á15
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain tonight and early Wednesday morning possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

