Utility rates going up in Mason City

Residents will pay less than $4 more each month.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

on the moritorium./// mason city residents will soon see an increase in their water á sewer á storm sewer and trash bills. on average á residents will pay about 3 dollars 17 cents extra each month. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning what that money is going towards.xxx when you talk about asbury farms and other places it's time you fix these sewers. in mason city drainage issues have become widespread. city leaders say a rate increase will be used to solve those issues and the problem of nutrientá rich runoff. city leaders say mason city must have working sewers. officials maintain cameras should be put through the sanitation lines every ten years. mason city hasn't done so in 12. the nutrient reduction project is being pushed by the feds. there is a mandate that all cities in the state of iowa and throughout all these water sheds have to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus that we are putting in to the streams. the nutrient reduction project wouldn't start for at least the next ten years. in mason city, brian tabick kimt those increased rates will go into effect july first./// a company that produces highá tech plastic
