Speech to Text for Bryce Ball experiences success at DBU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school baseball season is just beginning in north iowa but for one slugger that was born and raised in the region á the postseason is now in full swing. i'm talking about newman catholic grad á bryce ball á who i had the chance to chat with earlier this evening.xxx to think that, you know, i'd be so far away from home and playing baseball at a top 25 program school in the country. it's really just crazy to think about even now. when bryce ball wrapped up his high school career at newman catholic á he never imagined he'd be where he is today. but the coaching he received prepared him for every bit of it. looking back, it's kind of crazy to think how disciplined we were for high school kids and i think that really translated to the next level, junior college and obviously here where it requires a lot of discipline to be part of this program. now a junior at dallas baptist university in texas á ball is among college baseball's best sluggers. he's batting .320 but has 17 home runs on the season ranking him 19th in the nation... but says he never really practiced for it. i think it's just happened. i think that's a good way of putting it. right now my focus is just, when i go up to the plate just hit the ball as hard as i can and luckily i've gotten a couple of balls elevated and they've finally elevated out of the ballparks. now the patriots are gearing up for the missouri valley conference tournament in illinois... but that's not the only major event in ball's life... he says being a potential draft pick is in the back of his head. that'd mean a lot to me. it's something i've always dreamed of. it's always been a goal of mine to play professional baseball and make it to the big leagues. in the case he doesn't get drafted this year á he says he's fine with coming back to dábáu. but if he goes to the big leagues á he'll always remember where he came from á offering some advice for his newman knights. just play newman big news out of iowa city,