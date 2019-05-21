Speech to Text for IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists

just around the corner and we're happy to announce there are multiple individuals that will get to see the links. the boys tournament is on thursday and friday. avery busta from forest city qualifies as an individual á and will and will teeáoff the american legion golf course in marshalltown. bishop garrigan and clear lake each qualify as a team. the golden bears will play at the westwood golf course in newton á while the lions will play at the lake side golf course in fort dodge. the girls begin play on monday. bishop garrigan qualifies as a team but will also take ava eisenbarth á bella capesius á annie burns á and anna berke to the american legion in marshalltown. north butler's á meg thompson á will join them gáháv's á carlee frayne á will play at the ames golf and country club á clear lake's á ashley delong á will head to otter creek in ankeny á and thea lunning will play at the coldwater links in