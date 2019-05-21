Speech to Text for Somerby hosts Kid's Cup

today is the 23rd kid's cup of rochester being held at the somerby golf club in byron. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us live from there now to tell us more about the event á kaleb??? good evening á raquel. there's no doubt about it that the kid's cup is a pretty big deal in the rochester area á so i wanted to find out more from the sports side about what it takes to make it happen. the answer á a good grounds crew. laughs it's our second year hosting it, we're super excited to kind of partner with the kids cup obviously it's for a really good cause. it's a great opportunity for our members to support it. i know we have a few members out here supporting the event so we're really excited to have kind of that partnership with the kids cup and we hope to see that for many years to come. adam chandler is the head golf professional at somerby golf club in byron. the kids cup of rochester is in its 23rd year á which has raised over oneápointáfive million dollars over the years to benefit the mayo clinic childrens center and the prenatal and infant care at olmsted medical center. chandler says it's an event that he's more than happy to get out of the office for. i don't get a chance to sneak out and play a whole lot so the fact that i get a chance to get out and play a little bit is fun, again for a great cause. we've got a beautiful day out here so it's just a real treat for me to be able to get out of the office a little bit and enjoy. just like for any large event á it takes an army to make it happen. in this particular instance á somerby relied on it's grounds crew. unfortunately we've had a lot of rain the last couple of days which hindered us to be cart paths only today but our grounds crew jake á our superintenden t á him and his crew do a great job of keeping our golf course in shape from day to day and a lot of our corporate events are real pleased with what's going on and i hope the kids cup enjoys it here as well the crew did a great job á and the sweekend weather didn't shy too many people away with a large number of golfers still showing up. the total number count was 93 out here today so a lot of great people out after postponing the drake and georgia