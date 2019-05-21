Speech to Text for Suspicious Item at North Precinct

tonight... the rochester police department's north precinct is safe and open after being evacuated this morning because of a suspicious device. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there all day as the st. paul bomb squad was brought in to investigate. she joins us live. annalise? katie á george á i'm here at the north precinct. the building is safe and employees will be able to return to work here tomorrow. roads that were blocked off for the majority of the day are fully open again.xxx "that was very nice of them, curteous of them to walk down so that i knew that something was happening and it'd be a couple hours and what was going on and that i was safe to go out and leave my home the other direction." gary sobotta lives right by the north precinct á and says he was working in his garage when he saw police cars and fire trucks blocking off his road. he says a firefighter let him know a suspicious item was being investigated. "after 10 o'clock we had a citizen bring a device into our north station. the citizen told us they had found it while doing some cleaning." lt. tom faudskar tells kimt the rochester police department does not believe the person had any bad intentions bringing the item to the precinct... but the item appeared to possibly be explosive. "we took the precaution of evacuating our building and then contacted the state duty officer. we were able to photograph the device and send those pictures to the saint paul bomb squad." when the bomb squad arrived and performed their initial analysis á they knew they wanted to take a closer look. "decided that it was suspicious enough that they wanted to do a further analysis of it so they used a robotic device to collect it and transport it up to saint paul to do further analysis on it." after hours of being closed... the north precinct and roads around it are now open. "just glad that they're taking care of it and being safe. hope no one gets hurt and that all the guys in blue take care of themselves." rápád is interviewing the person who brought in the item to learn more about how he came into posession of it. the item is being analyzed by the saint paul bomb squad. as soon as we learn more about their analysis á we'll keep you updated online and on air. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news