Mural unveiled at Riverside Elementary School

"To mean, it means creativity and that we all take part in Riverside".

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

neart 2 years in the making. the side of riverside elementary school in rochester is covered in a mural that represents all of its students. take a look. all of the students were able to play some role in the making of it. whether it was their photo being taken, desigining their own mini murals, or reven painting by number, the mural somehow represents each student in the building. the community was also invited to take part... about 500 people came out to paint something to be included. one student who's photo is on the mural explains what it means to him.xxx "to me, it means creativity and that we all take part in riverside and that we all do all the work." today's unvieling included words from mayor norton, the superintendent , and lead artists in the
