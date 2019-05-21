Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Chris' PM Forecast 5/21

Nelson's forecast includes wind and rain until Wednesday morning

Posted: May. 21, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Forecast 5/21

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lowerthird2 anchor:katie lange chris nelson kimt news 3 weather-live-3 a wind advisory has been posted for our viewing area due to the winds gusting over 40 mph at times. low pressure tracks into the region kicking off showers into the evening and overnight hours. rainfall totals will stay at around 0.25"- 0.50" into wednesday morning. winds remain in the forecast on wednesday as strong as 30 mph and clouds will eventually clear out by the afternoon. those sunny skies prevail into thursday as high pressure moves in and the temperatures begin to climb into the 70s. friday appears to be the warmest day with early showers or a storm, then a mix of sun and clouds. we have a dry holiday weekend on tap with a slight chance of a shower on memorial day. tonight: showers are likely lows: mid 40s. winds: e 10-20 mph tomorrow: showers early, then partly sunny. highs: around 70. winds: s 10-20+ mph. tomorrow night: partly cloudy lows: upper 40s. winds: sw 7-15 mph thank you chris. / xcel to
Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspicious Item at North Precinct

Image

Mural unveiled at Riverside Elementary School

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 5/21

Image

Chris' Reality Forecast

Image

"Young Authors, Young Artists" conference

Image

Man asks for his bike to be returned

Image

Retail brainstorming session

Image

Ankeny-based company targeting workers in north Iowa

Image

New childcare option opens in Rochester

Image

Millionaire vows to cover cost of graduates' student debt

Community Events