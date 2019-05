Speech to Text for Chris' Reality Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lows: mid 40s. winds: e 10-20 mph tomorrow: showers early, then partly sunny. highs: around 70. winds: s 10-20+ mph. tomorrow night: partly cloudy lows: upper 40s. winds: sw 7-15 mph child care shortage-stinger-2