Speech to Text for "Young Authors, Young Artists" conference

all great artists and writers got their start somewhere. this week - the 'young authors, young artists' conference is happening at rochester community and technical college. and as kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us - the goal is to spark creativity in young minds.xxx artists and authors-pkg-1 artists and authors-pkg-2 when it comes to being creative... all you have to do is pick it up and try. nat: you will be able to color and do anything and show us how you see it. students from more than 20 schools in southeast minnesota are coming together to let their imaginations run wild. artists and authors-pkg-3 the reason i like art is because you can be creative. do what you want. there's not rules like do you want - you have to do this color or you have to do that color. it's just be creative. it can be realistic, different, you could be just crazy. you just think of something and you can just paint it, draw it, it's just so good. artists and authors-pkg-6 it's an escape from the everyday classroom... artists and authors-pkg-4 sometimes when you're in math you kind of zone out and you just start drawing or start writing or one of those twos. artists and authors-pkg-7 allowing kids to dream big - and maybe try something new. artists and authors-pkg-5 nowadays we just need to find that creativity in whatever interests us, and so that's what we're here doing today. showing new ideas, showing new methods that they can try and hopefully they'll take it home with them and work on it over the summer. artists and authors-pkg-8 reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / more than one thousand kids are attending the 'young authors, young artists' conference this year.