Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Man asks for his bike to be returned

Todd Duryee says although the bike is valuable, its sentimental value makes it worth much more to him.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Man asks for his bike to be returned

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mason city man is without a bike after he says someone took it off the bike rack of his car. when we spoke to him today - he says he's not mad that it might have been stolen... but he's heartbroken that its gone. bike stolen-vo-1 lowerthird2line:man asks for help recovering missing bike mason city, ia todd duryee started riding bikes about three and a half years ago. he says that is about the time he learned his soon-to-be-born granddaughter was diagnosed with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia. she died only 14 days after birth. at the time - he weighed about 340 pounds -- and biking allowed him to get his own health under control. now the bike enthusist uses his two wheels to help raise money for cancer awareness - saying each june - he rides about a thousand miles. duryee says the bike is worth over a grand - but to him it's more sentimental.xxx bike stolen-sot-1 lowerthird2line:todd duryee mason city, ia a friend of mine actually did some custom lettering and across the crossbar and bright pink letters it says one more mile papa one more mile and so things got tough i just looked down and yup i can ride one more mile duryee says if someone returns the bike - he isn't going to press charges. he did file a police report. if the officers find the bike before he does -- the person in possession could face charges. /
Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspicious Item at North Precinct

Image

Mural unveiled at Riverside Elementary School

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 5/21

Image

Chris' Reality Forecast

Image

"Young Authors, Young Artists" conference

Image

Man asks for his bike to be returned

Image

Retail brainstorming session

Image

Ankeny-based company targeting workers in north Iowa

Image

New childcare option opens in Rochester

Image

Millionaire vows to cover cost of graduates' student debt

Community Events