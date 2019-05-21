Speech to Text for Man asks for his bike to be returned

mason city man is without a bike after he says someone took it off the bike rack of his car. when we spoke to him today - he says he's not mad that it might have been stolen... but he's heartbroken that its gone. bike stolen-vo-1 lowerthird2line:man asks for help recovering missing bike mason city, ia todd duryee started riding bikes about three and a half years ago. he says that is about the time he learned his soon-to-be-born granddaughter was diagnosed with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia. she died only 14 days after birth. at the time - he weighed about 340 pounds -- and biking allowed him to get his own health under control. now the bike enthusist uses his two wheels to help raise money for cancer awareness - saying each june - he rides about a thousand miles. duryee says the bike is worth over a grand - but to him it's more sentimental.xxx bike stolen-sot-1 lowerthird2line:todd duryee mason city, ia a friend of mine actually did some custom lettering and across the crossbar and bright pink letters it says one more mile papa one more mile and so things got tough i just looked down and yup i can ride one more mile duryee says if someone returns the bike - he isn't going to press charges. he did file a police report. if the officers find the bike before he does -- the person in possession could face charges. /