Retail brainstorming session

The Albert Lea business community is looking into ways to survive in the day and age of online shopping.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

retail meeting preview-bmvo-2 another retailer is closing its doors. all 650 dressbarn stores - including the rochester location - will eventually go out of business. the closures are another sign of hard times for the nation's retailers - which are folding at a record pace this year. it's challenge small, local businesses are facing too. / retail meeting preview-vo-1 retail meeting preview-vo-3 retail meeting preview-vo-4 happening tonight in albert lea - a retail brainstorming session. it poses the question "how does albert lea balance the convenience of online shopping and a desire for unique shopping experiences?" it's a challenge local business owners say they're facing every day.xxx retail meeting preview-sot-1 retail meeting preview-sotgrx-3 "the challenges is visibility letting customers know that you are there. for some people you can do it right on your phone i think it saves them a trip sometimes." retail meeting preview-sotgrx-2 the retail brainstorming session is tonight from six-thirty until seven-thirty. it's being held at the outlet on south broadway avenue in downtown albert lea. /
