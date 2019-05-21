Speech to Text for Ankeny-based company targeting workers in north Iowa

A company in Ankeny is hoping some Mason City residents will fill its open positions. Accumold - a company that produces high-tech plastic molds - announced a job fair - and is targeting workers from north Iowa. KIMT News Three's Brian Tabick is learning how often companies actively look to draw workers in from other communities.

I spoke to the head of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. They tell me they don't commonly see companies going to other communities to recruit but say it's also a sign of the need for workers in the state.

Ankeny company recruits locals in Mason City, IA. "North Iowans are great workers," says President of North Iowa Corridor, Chad Schreck. This says a lot about the workers in our area. The unemployment rate in Iowa is low - currently it's at 2.4 percent. Just in our area - there are around 1000 job openings and it isn't easy to find people to fill those jobs.

Chad Schreck, President, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development: "We're just like everyone else so we need more people we need to continue to recruit them we've got a lot of initiatives on that end and focusing how to get more people here how do I become a desirable place or more and more people want to come and live and help us to grow that."

Coming up on KIMT News 3 at ten - I will tell you about a new initiative to bring more people to the North Iowa area. In Mason City, Brian Tabick, KIMT News Three.

That job fair will be held at the Courtyard Marriott in Ankeny on June first.