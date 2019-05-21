Clear
New childcare option opens in Rochester

The new YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center in Rochester already more than 30 of its 155 spots filled.

families struggle to find affordable child care that's near where they live. another option in rochester is hoping to help with that.xxx childcare opens-natvo-1 ymca lowerthirdcourtesy:continuing coverage another childcare option rochester, mn it's the grand opening of the y-m-c-a early childhood learning center in rochester. it will serve 155 kids... ages six weeks to five years. melissa steenhoek has a preschooler at the center. she says affordability and location were two big factors in the choice of where to send her daughter.xxx high schoolers write book-sot-1 lowerthird2line:melissa steenhoek parent this was literally on my way to work so this was a big option for me because i like having that drive time with her where we can kinda process our day. the center has already filled just over 30 of their 155 spots. /
