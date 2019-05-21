Clear
Commissioners discuss plans for warming center

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners says it wants to find a new location for those in need to seek shelter next winter.

winter was one for the record books. freezing temperatures forced the salvation army warming center to remain open for the last three weeks of march. today - the olmsted county board of commissioners met to figure out a plan for next winter.. the commissioners decided they need to find a new warming center for next year to meet the community's needs. they're considering the silver lake fire station as a possible five month warming center. that poses a problem... as the building would need to be brought up to code. we spoke to a homeless man who didn't want to go on camera. he says that there needs to be a solution in place before winter hits. "they need to do more with having a place for us to go all year round not just in winter time." the commissioners didn't come to an agreement today. they say they first want to get the community's input on how to tackle the issue.
