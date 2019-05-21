Speech to Text for Continuing Coverage: Mayo Clinic Health System Consolidation plan

consolidation setup-vo-3 it's a story we've been following for nearly two years. the consolidation of mayo clinic health system's austin and albert lea campuses. consolidation setup-vo-1 consolidation setup-vo-2 it was first announced in june of 20-17. under the plan - most inpatient services - including intensive care and labor and delivery - would eventually only be offered at the austin campus. it sparked outrage across the area - and the "save our hospital" group was formed to fight the changes. that group now goes by the name "save our health care." / the part of the plan that's sparked the most outrage has been eliminating labor and delivery services at the albert lea campus. at today's freeborn county commissioners meeting - the commissioners approved a resolution to require the department of labor and delivery to remain at the albert lea campus and not re-locate to austin. so what does this mean for the consolidation plan? kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out.xxx labor and delivery-pkg-1 labor and delivery-pkg-7 nats: these are my daughters... labor and delivery-pkg-8 karen hagen's children were born in albert lea. "being proud of where you came from is important." but under mayo clinic health system's consolidation plan - labor and delivery will no longer be offered at the albert lea campus. labor and delivery-pkg-5 "effectively we will not have anymore babies born in freeborn county." labor and delivery-pkg-9 county administrator tom jensen is fighting to keep the birthing center in town. the board of commissioners has passed a resolution requesting that mayo keep labor and delivery services in albert lea. "research shows thst the further away labor and delivery services are the greater impact on maternal moratilty." the transition to austin will happen sometime next year but many are still hoping mayo leaders will have a change of heart. "since the resolution has been adopted officially by the board we will draft a cover letter and send it to the chairman of the board of mayo health system in rochester and asking for some kind of availabilty to sit down. " in albert lea, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3. / of course we reached out to mayo clinic health system for a comment. labor and delivery-tag-2 they sent us a statement that says in part. "no decision regarding any service changes has been made lightly. we've been working to keep our patients and members of the community up- to-date on these changes. these adjustments are being made to ensure that both of our locations in albert lea and austin remain sustainable for decades to come." you can read their full statement on kimt dot com. you'll find it along with this story under local news.