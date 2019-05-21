Speech to Text for Rochester police precinct evacuated due to bomb scare

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

harrison. breaking we're on scene of breaking news in rochester at the north police precinct where there's been a potential bomb scare and an evacuation. live kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live from the scene with what we know right now. a potential explosive device caused the evacuation of the north precinct of the rochester police department on tuesday morning. around 10 a.m., a citizen brought in a device that they said they found while cleaning. due to it looking like it could be explosive, the building was evacuated. the st. paul bomb squad is expected to be thank