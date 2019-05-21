Speech to Text for Tom Torkelson at the Kid's Cup

are teeingáoff for kids and it's all part of the kids cup kimt is a sponsor of... this happpening right now in byron. this is the 2rd year for... and over oneá and 1/2 million dollars has gone to the mayo clinic for the children's center. it started early this morning and goes until seven tonight at the somerby golf club. again kimt news 3 anchors katie lange and george mallet are emceeing this awesome event. but right now let's get to live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan. she joins us live from the course. brooke! pretty exciting day out there in byron!/// arielle, everyone here just tee'd off about an hour ago and there are xxx people here. i spoke with someone who hasn't missed even (one of these tournaments. take a look.xxx (hitting ball( now, in it's 23rd year, the kids cup has raised over 1 point 5 million dollars so far. all of that money goes straight to the mayo clinic children's center... and prenatal and infant care at olmsted medical center. "it's very heart warming and its just a good feeling knowing that you've helped raise money for children to have a better experience at a hospital." tom torkelson is no stranger to the event. "i've golfed all 23 years, 23 years in a row since the tournament started." each golfer á including torkelson á is asked to raise at least 500 dollars to play... "over the years that i've golfed, i've probably raised around 25,000 dollars." and while it feels good to contribute to a good cause, it feels even better to know exactly where it's all going. "the parents and some of the children that are going to the hospitals in rochester at the mayo clinic or olmsted medical center come there and share their story about what their child has gone through and typically there's not a dry eye in the house." if you'd like to swing a few for the kids, torkelson says you should definitely go (fore it. "there's a good group of people that come back every year but we're always looking to